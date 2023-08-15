AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced that Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart has resigned today. His letter of resignation will be effective on Sept. 30.

“Leading Amarillo College these many years has been my greatest personal honor,” said Dr. Lowery-Hart said. “AC will be forever locked in my heart.”

Lowery-Hart will be moving into his new role as chancellor of the Austin Community College District said Amarillo College.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Austin Community College District Board of Trustees announced Lowery-Hart as the lone finalist for the next Chancellor of the district.

Lowery-Hart became AC president in 2014. During that time Amarillo College won the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

AC’s Board of Regents unanimously accepted Lowery-Hart’s resignation at a special midday meeting.

Anette Carlisle, chair of AC’s Board of Regents, said she will soon appoint a search committee to commence a national search for AC’s next president.

MyHighPlains.com previously reported that the Amarillo College Board of Regents named Denese Skinner, Vice President of Student Affairs, to take over as interim president in the event that Lowery-Hart leaves the college.

Amarillo College said Skinner’s interim duties will start on Oct. 1.

“Up until that point in time, Lowery-Hart will work closely with Skinner to ensure a smooth transition,” said the college.