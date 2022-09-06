AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College announced the schedule for four upcoming concerts for the Art Force Piano Series throughout 2022-23, which will be performed by visiting pianists and college faculty musicians.

The concerts will be presented on Tuesday evenings at the Concert Hall Theater on Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus, said the college announcement, beginning on Oct. 4. All of the concerts are free and open to the public.

“We love offering a variety of outstanding concerts at no cost to our music-loving community,” Dr. Bruce Lin, artistic director for the concert series and director of piano at Amarillo College, said. “We are so grateful for our generous sponsors at Art Force who make it all possible. I am confident that our audiences will particularly enjoy the amazing guest artists we have lined up for them this year. I look forward to hearing them myself.”

The piano series will offer four shows at the Concert Hall Theater, including:

“American Abstract: A Kaleidoscope of the Music of America” Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Performed by Amarillo College faculty members Dr. Bruce Lin, on piano, and Dr. Melody Rich, soprano, the installment will present the audience with a “uniquely American musical journey” from hymns and spirituals to traditional jazz and American musical theatre.

“Igor Lipinski’s Piano Illusions” Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. Performed by musician and magician Igor Lipinski, the program will feature audience participation “and a variety of unconventional practices that reimagine the traditional piano recital format.”

“2023 Jam with Love!” Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Amarillo College Music Department faculty members will assemble to share music “that nurtures the Valentine spirit.”

“Piano Buffet” TBA John Bayless will present a variety of genres, from opera to Broadway shows, movie music, and the Beatles. Initially from Borger, he won a scholarship to the Aspen School of Music at age 15 and continued on to study at the Julliard School of Music and New York University.



More information on Amarillo College and its programs can be found on its website.