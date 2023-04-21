AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced its Theatre Arts program is presenting Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” in a six-day run starting on April 28.

AC said the presentation of “Into the Woods” is a collaborative cast consisting of AC theatre majors, theatre students from West Texas A&M University, and community members.

“Steven Sondheim musicals are difficult and take a lot of work to pull off,” said Ray Newburg, show director and assistant professor of theatre arts at AC. “So, we decided to open it up to our friends at WT and throughout the community, and the response was amazing. We had 50-plus show up to audition.”

The performance is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 and April 29 at the Experimental Theatre on AC’s Washington Street Campus. Other performances are set for May 4 through May 6 and a final showing at 3 p.m. on May 7.

Tickets for Amarillo College’s performance can be purchased online and range in price from $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens, and employees of AC. Groups of 10 or more are priced at $6 per seat if purchased 24 hours in advance.