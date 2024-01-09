AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College Police Department released information on its December “Christmas Initiative” in which AC employees provided gifts to kids of fellow AC employees, along with students and their families in need during the holiday season.

According to ACPD officials, 52 kids in 27 families received Christmas presents “Angel-tree style” from AC employees to their coworkers, while ACPD utilized its Community Engagement Program fund to provide six AC students, and their dependents, in financial need with presents. Officials added that the Human Resources Department was entrusted with the anonymity of the recipients.

During the initiative, officials noted that individuals from Human Resources, the Bookstore, and the Business Office assisted ACPD with wrapping 102 gifts for the initiative.

“It was amazing how quickly members of our AC family came forward to help out their fellow employees,” said Interim ACPD Chief Aaron Huddleston. “This is an example of colleagues looking out for colleagues, of employees’ willingness to meet the needs of their peers. After all, not all family budgets or circumstances are the same. We have many single-parent households, for example. Everyone who sought help received it.

“Just as soon as we put out a message that we have colleagues in need, the AC family immediately stepped up,” added Huddleston. “I am so proud of the great sense of community that is evident in everything we do at this College.”

Officials detailed that ACPD invited employees to apply for holiday assistance through the initiative. AC benefactors then established a $50 per child limit to fulfill the gifts that the kids wanted based on a list that was submitted by their parents.

The student families in need were identified by social workers at AC’s Advocacy and Resource Center and each recipient was then asked to submit a request for something “wanted, needed, to read, and to wear,” according to officials.

“We asked the social workers at the ARC to identify a handful of students who have worked especially hard throughout the year, students in good academic standing whose sacrifices to completing their educations have been supreme and who very likely needed extra help to ensure a joyful holiday,” Huddleston said. “We wanted it to be a special day for everyone in their household, so we purchased gifts for the students and each of their dependents, as well.”

“As our Community Engagement Program fund grows, and we are currently seeking to create an endowment for it through the AC Foundation, we hope to help even more students at Christmas in the years ahead,” said Huddleston. “This, our first Christmas Initiative, was very successful, and it is something we look forward to doing again and again.”

Officials noted that ACPD’s Community Engagement Program fund also supported on-campus endeavors, its National Night Out in August, and a Halloween Trunk or Treat event, among other AC events.