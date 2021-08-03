Amarillo College Police Department hosts National Night Out

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Politics_Today__Amarillo_College_Police__0_20180120032947

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College Police Department hosted a National Night Out event at the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus.

The event featured exhibits and instructions on bike safety and fire prevention.

National Night Out is a campaign aimed at promoting police and community partnerships.

“I just hope that everyone gets a positive interaction with law enforcement, the community can come out, have a positive interaction, have fun, visit, talk,” said Scott Acker, Amarillo College Police Chief.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss