Amarillo College Police Department hosts National Night Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College Police Department hosted a National Night Out event at the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus.
The event featured exhibits and instructions on bike safety and fire prevention.
National Night Out is a campaign aimed at promoting police and community partnerships.
“I just hope that everyone gets a positive interaction with law enforcement, the community can come out, have a positive interaction, have fun, visit, talk,” said Scott Acker, Amarillo College Police Chief.