AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday morning, officers with the Amarillo College Police Department debuted a new initiative known as “Books & Badges,” which officials described as an effort to encourage reading and form “cop-kid relationships.”

As noted by the department, the first event from the new initiative was hosted at the Hagy Childcare Center on Tuesday morning and featured both AC Officer Monica Jackson and AC Chief Scott Acker in attendance. During the event, officers met with children at the center to read books.

The department said that it plans on hosting further events at other childcare centers and schools in the community in the future, though Tuesday was the debut event for the initiative.