Amarillo College partners with WGU Texas to help students get bachelor’s & master’s degrees

Amarillo College and WGU Texas signed an agreement today to streamline the process for Amarillo College graduates to pursue a bachelor’s and master’s degrees at WGU Texas.

Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College, and Dr. Steven Johnson, WGU Texas chancellor signed the agreement.

“Economic health of our Amarillo community depends on our improving educational attainment. We need students with Bachelor’s degrees,” said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart.

Dr. Lowery-Hart says having the online aspect of WGU will be beneficial for area students.

“You look at the shift of higher education, online learning is a critical tool, and we are learning to be better at it and I think there is no institution that is as good at online learning and applying that learning to the workforce as WGU is.”

Dr. Steven Johnson says WGU students get to work at their own pace.

“It is fully online and what we call competency-based as well, which is a little different from the traditional educational model. Students come to us, and we measure their master of competency and learning outcomes rather than the amount of time they spend in a seat, so they sign up for a six-month term with us and can move through courses as quickly as they can.”

WGU Texas is a nonprofit, online university designed to expand access to higher education for Texas residents.