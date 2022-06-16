AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College is partnering up with a local shelter, giving residents the chance to pursue degrees through the college’s Adult Education and Literacy program.

Amarillo College is partnering with Martha’s Home, a local shelter for homeless single women as well as mothers with children, to give residents the chance to pursue degrees through Amarillo College’s Adult Education and Literacy Program. Leaders from both entities will host a gathering at 5:30 p.m. June 27 on the college’s Washington Street campus to celebrate the partnership and unveil Martha’s Home’s new “Present Needs – Future Success” campaign.

According to a news release from the college, more than $75,000 has been donated to the campaign. Sharon Miner, the director of development for Martha’s Home, said this campaign gives residents the chance to “overcome barriers” to attend classes at the college.

“A college education can be the difference between staying in poverty and coming out of it, but our ladies are homeless and don’t always have supports they can turn to when life barriers get in the way of going to school. We are so thankful for the generous support of those who’ve given us the seed money on which we hope to build a support system that will serve our residents in perpetuity,” Miner said. “And we are extremely appreciative of Amarillo College and the AEL program that is assessing our women for college readiness, accepting them into the College, and helping them find a pathway to success.”

Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart said in the release that this partnership gives Martha’s Home residents the chance to have access to Amarillo College’s resources and services.

“At Amarillo College, we are focused on improving student success through systemic and cultural change centered on one word: Love,” Lowery-Hart said in the release. “We have come to know how pervasive poverty and its barriers are for students. Love demands action in the face of poverty, and the arms of this College will forever be open to the women served so nobly by Martha’s Home. We welcome them, we support them, and we can’t wait to see them fully succeed.”

Miner said that she anticipates more and more residents of Martha’s Home will take advantage of opportunities at Amarillo College through this campaign.