AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo College announced Wednesday that a Pickleball course is now available for kids ages 6 to 14 at Memorial Park. Registration for Pickleball starts at $45.
According to the AC press release, two Pickleball courses will be hosted over the summer instructed by Katie Smith-Little from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first course will run from July 12 to July 21 and the second course from August 2 to August 11.
The course ID for the first course is 210766 and the course section is CHILD-3213-4005. The second course ID is 210767 and the course section is CHILD-3213-4006.
AC said that you can play Pickleball inside or outside, Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines tennis, badminton, and table tennis elements. Officials said playing Pickleball can improve balance, agility, and eye/hand coordination as it fosters good sportsmanship in an easy-to-learn, a fast-paced format that promotes fun and exercise.
According to officials rules and techniques will be taught and all equipment will be supplied. Players will have an option to enter a Pickleball Tournament on June 26th.
For more information on the Pickleball course please call (806) 371-2920.
|Course ID
|Course Section
|Instructor
|Available Seats
|210766
|CHILD-3213-4005
|Katie Smith-Little
|7
|Date(s)
|Days and Times
|Location
|Jul 12 – Jul 21
|TR 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|Off Amarillo College Campus MMRL – PARK
|Course ID
|Course Section
|Instructor
|Available Seats
|210767
|CHILD-3213-4006
|Katie Smith-Little
|8
|Date(s)
|Days and Times
|Location
|Aug 02 – Aug 11
|TR 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|Off Amarillo College Campus MMRL – PARK