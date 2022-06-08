AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo College announced Wednesday that a Pickleball course is now available for kids ages 6 to 14 at Memorial Park. Registration for Pickleball starts at $45.

According to the AC press release, two Pickleball courses will be hosted over the summer instructed by Katie Smith-Little from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first course will run from July 12 to July 21 and the second course from August 2 to August 11.

The course ID for the first course is 210766 and the course section is CHILD-3213-4005. The second course ID is 210767 and the course section is CHILD-3213-4006.

AC said that you can play Pickleball inside or outside, Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines tennis, badminton, and table tennis elements. Officials said playing Pickleball can improve balance, agility, and eye/hand coordination as it fosters good sportsmanship in an easy-to-learn, a fast-paced format that promotes fun and exercise.

According to officials rules and techniques will be taught and all equipment will be supplied. Players will have an option to enter a Pickleball Tournament on June 26th.

For more information on the Pickleball course please call (806) 371-2920.

Course ID Course Section Instructor Available Seats 210766 CHILD-3213-4005 Katie Smith-Little 7 Date(s) Days and Times Location Jul 12 – Jul 21 TR 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Off Amarillo College Campus MMRL – PARK