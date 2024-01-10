AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The aviation industry is seeing a shortage of personnel across the board, especially pilots. But, before you get into the cockpit, you must learn the federal regulations of ground school.

Hand signals, airport signatures, and how to work around aircraft, are a few of the first steps into the aviation industry, which can be learned at the Amarillo College student aviation ground school.

“The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) does require that for your private pilot’s license,” said Dee Wakefield, a Certified Flight Instructor and is teaching the course at AC. “You do have a certain amount of of hours that you have to take on the ground, and those are all in the federal aviation regulations.”

Knowing how to work around and navigate an aircraft on the ground is a required certification for every aviation employee, from pilots, to mechanics, to baggage handlers.

“We’re gonna actually really hold their hands and walk them straight through this course,” said Wakefield. “We will be purchasing a Jeppson private pilot kit. That has all the testing material in it and it has all the reading material to prepare them for this test.”



As for pilots, Wakefield told MyHighPlains.com that before you can commercially fly the big boys like the Boeing 737’s and 777’s, you must obtain a private pilot’s license.



“You’re gonna learn the hand signals, you know, stop, you know, go to the left, go to the right. so when you do taxi in onto an airport and the ramp agent comes up there, you know where to go to park your airplane and how to park your airplane,” explained Wakefield. “I also encompasses all the federal aviation regulations. we’re doing cross country flight planning. We’re learning about section we’re learning all about air space. you have to think of the skies just like little highways in the sky, just like we have highways on the ground, well, there’s highways and roads in the sky.”

With shortages across the board in the aviation industry, cheaper ways to obtain certifications is becoming increasingly important to the industry.



“We’re gonna teach you how to prepare for this test, how to study for this test,” Wakefield told KAMR Local 4 News.



She said the course will also cover subjects like fuel burn, weight and balance, and aircraft aerodynamics.

All of it, the first step in a soaring career.