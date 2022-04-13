AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Amarillo College, nursing students will provide free wellness screenings on certain dates throughout the month of April, including this upcoming Thursday. Those who attend the screenings will have measurements taken for their blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and heart rate and rhythm.

Dates and locations for the free wellness screenings, according to officials, included:

Thursday, April 14 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. United Supermarket, 3400 River Road

Saturday, April 23 Sutherlands, 4717 S Washington

Saturday, April 30 Sutherlands, 4717 S Washington



Blood-level screenings, said college officials, have become more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.