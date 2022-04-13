AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Amarillo College, nursing students will provide free wellness screenings on certain dates throughout the month of April, including this upcoming Thursday. Those who attend the screenings will have measurements taken for their blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and heart rate and rhythm.
Dates and locations for the free wellness screenings, according to officials, included:
- Thursday, April 14
- 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- United Supermarket, 3400 River Road
- Saturday, April 23
- Sutherlands, 4717 S Washington
- Saturday, April 30
- Sutherlands, 4717 S Washington
Blood-level screenings, said college officials, have become more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.