AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced Wednesday that the college has once again been short-listed for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence award. This comes after the college was awarded Aspen’s Rising Star award and honored as one of the top five community colleges across the nation in May 2021.

According to a news release from the college, the Aspen Institute announced 25 semifinalists for the award, consisting of community colleges throughout the country. The winner of the prize, which is given to a community college every two years, will receive $1 million.

The prize honors colleges throughout the United States with outstanding performance in five areas, including teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success and equitable outcomes for students of color and those from low-income backgrounds.

“The Aspen Institute has its finger on the collective pulse of our nation’s community colleges like no other authority, anywhere, and to be listed among the semifinalists for next year’s award is gratifying in the extreme,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said in the release. “It’s a feeling that doesn’t get old, that once again humbles us and at the same time puts wind in our sails.”

According to the release, the committee from the Aspen Institute will review interviews with the college’s leadership teams and narrow down the semifinalists to 10 finalists, which is expected to be announced in June. Officials from the institute will conduct multi-day site visits to the finalists, announcing the top five and the Aspen Prize winner in the spring of 2023.

Other colleges announced as a semifinalist for the 2023 Aspen Prize include San Jacinto College, LaGuardia Community College and Southwestern Community College.