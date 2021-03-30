Amarillo College mass media students win big at annual state convention

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 26, Amarillo College mass media students won 36 awards at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA), according to a press release from Amarillo College.

AC said that prizes were awarded for work published during 2020, including 11 first-place prizes, 8 second-place prizes, 7 third-place prizes and 10 honorable mentions.

“The students’ performance in these contests validates that they are learning the skills needed to succeed in mass media, communication and journalism careers,” said Jill Gibson, Matney Mass Media Program coordinator and chair of media, arts, and communication at AC.

“Because of the pandemic, this past year has been immensely challenging and I am extremely proud of how well our students performed in the contests despite working remotely for more than half of the year,” Gibson said.

The release stated that this year the convention was virtual because of COVID-19 and included workshops for students from across Texas, organized by Maddisun Fowler, AC student media coordinator.

For the complete list of awards visit: BetterBNC (texasipa.org)