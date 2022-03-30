AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced its Kids’ College Summer 2022, morning and afternoon camps for kids in grades K-12 in Amarillo Monday through Thursday beginning June 6 through the end of July.

AC said the K-5th grade camps, which will be located at Ascension Academy, will allow the younger campers to explore safe and secure environments suited to their needs and the older campers will get to experience the collegiate atmosphere of the Amarillo College main campus on Washington Street.

AC said it will offer morning and afternoon sessions and full-day campers will get to enjoy snacks and lunch from home in a supervised setting.

For more information on the camps, AC said to call the Community Enrichment office at (806) 371-2920.