AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Classes for irrigation design and contracting will begin on June 20 at Amarillo College for new and experienced individuals who want to learn and expand their knowledge, and as a requirement for licensing in Texas.

AC said the classes will begin with, and consist of, an irrigation synopsis of the past, present, and future of landscape irrigation. The classes will also go into terminology, components, irrigation principles, in-depth instruction on irrigation designs and hydraulics, installation, scheduling, maintenance, and rules and regulations.

The difference between a licensed Landscape Irrigator and an Irrigation Technician license is that the Licensed Irrigator can do everything a Technician can do, plus sell, design, and consult in landscape irrigation said AC.

Class days that Amarillo College has scheduled are:

Licensed Irrigator Training: June 20-23

Overview of Landscape Irrigation: June 20

Irrigation Design in 8 Steps: June 21

Irrigation Technician Training: 24-25

AC said the first two days of this class are accredited for 8 and/or 16 hours of CEU credits for Irrigator, Technician, and Inspector license renewal.

Registration can be found online here.