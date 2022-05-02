AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College announced that it will host a “Women in Industry” event on its East Campus Tuesday, aimed at offering information to women who want to learn about technical-career opportunities.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, Amarillo College said that participants will have a chance to get their hands dirty and to tour locations dedicated to careers in machining, instrumentation, aviation, welding, public service, and diesel and automotive technology.

Lunch will be provided, according to the college, and the event will also feature a panel discussion including representatives from local industry partners.