AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced they will host a panel discussion with the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine about pathways to veterinary medicine and careers. The event is scheduled to run from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 27 on the Washington Street Campus.

The discussion will take place in The Underground, located in the basement in the Ware Student Commons.

Speakers include faculty and administrators from the school of veterinary medicine and other experts in the field. This event is open to the public, and a limited number of free lunches will be provided on a first-come basis, according to AC reports.

“This panel discussion will address career opportunities in veterinary medicine and what attributes Tech is looking for among applicants and how to apply. AC can definitely put you on a fast track to becoming a veterinarian at Texas Tech.”

For more information on the AC discussion panel, visit here.