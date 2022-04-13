AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced Skip Hollandsworth will host the 2022 Creative Mind Lecture scheduled to be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Globe-News Center. The lecture is free and open to the public.

AC reports they will also hold a meet-the-author that begins at 6:30 p.m. on May 5. The cost is set to be $25 per person and includes reserved seating. To attend this reception people are asked to RSVP to the AC Foundation at 806-371-5924.

Hollandsworth will present a master class and take questions at 1 p.m. in Badger Corner of the College Union Building on the Washington Street Campus. All AC students are welcome to attend, according to AC.

Hollandsworth is a four-time finalist and one-time winner of the National Magazine Award in feature writing. He is also a longtime writer and executive editor at Texas Monthly magazine. He also spent 10 years researching The Midnight Assassin, which is the moniker 19th century Austinites assigned to the shadowy murder, according to an AC press release.

“We’re very excited to have Skip Hollandsworth here, both as a lecturer and presenter of a master class for our students,” Eric Fauss chair of AC’s Creative Mind Lecture Series, said. “Skip is a noted author who we definitely believe will be a crowd-pleaser, and his topic is very much in the spirit of Creative Minds.”

