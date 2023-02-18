AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Society of Professional Engineers celebrates “Engineering Week” each year in February this year’s theme is changing the future.

Amarillo College will kick off ‘Engineering Week’ with the “Transfer” fair at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the lobby of the Ware Student Commons.

The fair will give AC students the opportunity to learn about other schools’ engineering programs and what to expect on those campuses. A few of the schools that will be attending are Midwestern State University, New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, Texas Tech University, and West Texas A&M University.

AC will join in on the celebration for the second year hosting events during “Engineering Week” to celebrate engineers. AC’s engineering and math professor Vanessa Miles said industry partners like Pantex, Xcel, and more are all helping to recognize the week.

“I am just so stoked about what engineers do anything you can think of in terms of engineering, rather it’s a fishing lower, or a golf ball or anything around was created by an engineer,” said Miles. “Roads, homes brides, structures, you name it. So, we just want to celebrate the innovations made by engineers.”

Miles said that since the launch of engineering week last year, industry partners of Amarillo College have provided recommendations for their curriculum and equipment to help better benefit the students in the classroom. He added that this helps them advance to the next level.

“In my mind, Amarillo is already kind of that diamond in the rough. It’s a great place to raise kids. We got a nice mix of the arts, sports, and a good education system. So just imagine advancing it with high-paying jobs,” said Miles. “You know what I mean, such as engineers. It’s going to make the all-around livability of the city much better.”

Miles said events like “Engineering Week” not only help Amarillo College but the community as a whole.

“It’s for the community, it’s a recruiting of retention effort where we are trying to retain our students. We are trying to transfer our students,” she said. “We are trying to employ our students and we are also trying to recruit our local AISD and surrounding students. To consider engineer, consider stem.”

After the transfer fair, students will also be able to participate in an event called “In-Person Tech Talks” with engineering faculty and industry partners. The event will happen at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the College Union building.

Other events AC will be hosting for ‘Engineering Week’ include: