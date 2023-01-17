AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers, Amarillo College will host a “Badger Connect” event on Wednesday that will display more than 30 clubs and organizations, from the Legal Society to Badger Esports, to encourage student awareness of and involvement in extracurricular activities.

The event is expected to be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Oeschger Family Mall at the Washington Street Campus. AC Student Life Coordinator Jenna Welch encouraged students to attend and noted that data underscores the value of extracurricular activities when it comes to a college student’s overall success.

“Many studies point out that participation in activities outside the classroom can and often do have a favorable impact on student success,” Welch said, “The networking that occurs between students with like interests, the development of time-management skills, and the social opportunities afforded by involvement in clubs and organizations can lead not only to a more well-rounded student, but to improved academic performance.”

A range of students promoted the benefits whether or not they were involved in extracurricular activities previously in their academic careers, including the Student Government Association President Marcus Benefield and other members.

“I was introduced to the concept of clubs at AC during my freshman orientation, and even though I was sort of shy I decided I wanted to check out what all was available,” Benefield said, “I wanted to be more active in college than I was in high school – to make the most of my college experience. I think students who take the time to visit with the organizations that will have a presence at Badger Connect will find something, possibly many things, that will interest them.”

Welch also noted that students who don’t find a club or organization in the Student Life inventory that interests them are welcome to start their own. Students will only need a minimum of six students willing to form the foundation of a group, alongside a commitment from a full-time AC employee to serve as the group’s advisor. Those interested were urged to contact Welch in the Student Life office at 806-371-5322.