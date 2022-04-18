AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced area high school students will be attending the Top of Texas Career & Technical Education Expo on April 26 and April 27 in the Public Service Building of the Amarillo College East Campus, although some contests will take place in the Transportation Center and the Manufacturing Education Center.

AC said students from area high schools including schools in Amarillo, Canyon, Hereford, Pampa, and Tulia will be involved in individual and team projects and on-site challenges and demonstrations. Student projects will reflect skills that they have acquired in such areas as automotive, architectural design, engineering, video production, welding, health sciences, metalwork, culinary expertise, drafting, and more.

On-site contests will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 26, with judging at 6 p.m. Vendor booths and a job fair will be the focus on April 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The college said the public is invited to attend and the AC Cook Team will prepare hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone who attends free of charge.