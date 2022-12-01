AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With a ceremony later this month, Amarillo College’s nursing program will celebrate a milestone: conducting the 100th Nursing Pinning ceremony in the college’s history.

According to a news release from the college, Amarillo College’s 100th Nursing Pinning will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S. Monroe St. Through this ceremony, more than 100 nursing graduates of the Amarillo College Associate Degree Nursing program will be honored, which officials said is a larger graduating class than normal.

This particular class also includes the inaugural graduates from the Rural Nursing Education Consortium, according to the release. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this consortium is a collaboration between Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College and five regional hospital districts aimed at increasing “homegrown nurses serving rural Panhandle communities.”

“The stars have certainly lined up for our historic 100th Pinning ceremony,” Kim Crowley, dean of health sciences and interim director of the ADN program at Amarillo College, said in the release. “Not only is our ADN graduating class a bit larger than usual, but we’ll also be including 26 RNEC graduates. They represent the realization of an effort to increase the number of homegrown nurses serving our rural Panhandle communities, so their inclusion in the Pinning is very exciting. We’re thrilled for all these future registered nurses who are graduating from AC this month. All of them, including these first RNEC graduates and those certain to follow, will positively impact the wellness of the Panhandle for years to come.”

According to the release, the college established its ADN program in 1968 and since 2001, 2,900 AC students have participated in pinning ceremonies. Officials said close to 70% of nurses in Amarillo and the surrounding region got their start at Amarillo College.

The day after the pinning ceremony, Amarillo College will host its Fall Commencement ceremony. The ceremony, according to the release, will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

For more information about the ADN program at Amarillo College, individuals are asked to call 806-354-6010 or visit its website.