Amarillo College held its Badger Connect Club Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College students had the chance to join campus organizations during AC’s Badger Connect Club Fair.

AC held its Badger Connect Club Fair on August 24, and students were able to meet clubs and organizations.

“So being involved in smaller organizations on campus gives students the opportunity really connect, to find others here who are like minded and to have organizations that do stuff in the community. Our org as a matter of fact works within the community to better our entire city,” said Nancy Farren, Club Sponsor for the Hispanic Student Association at Amarillo College.

Badger Connect continues on August 25 at 10 a.m.