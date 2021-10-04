Amarillo College expands free tutoring efforts with new certification

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced Monday that its Academic Success Center has received a new certification, expanding its free tutoring efforts for its students.

According to a news release, the center received full AVID Postsecondary Tutor-Center Certification. AVID, which stands for advancement via individual determination, is a nonprofit organization which helps institutions “shift to a more equitable, student-centered approach by focusing on the Socratic tutorial process.”

Nearly 50 tutors and supervisors received training during this certification process. According to the release, the AVID method is a six-step tutorial model based on the Socratic tutoring process.

“This validates the commitment we’ve made to tutoring at Amarillo College,” Jeannie George, the director of student learning support for the college, said in the release. “This certification not only ensures that our tutoring is up to speed on best practices, and that our approach to tutoring sessions is consistent across all the disciplines, but it increases our expectations and ensures all centers are providing consistent and successful student support in a welcoming environment.”

Eileen Friou, the senior director of AVID Learning Programs, said in a letter congratulating Amarillo College on the certification that the college “has invested numerous resources into the tutoring services and is fully committed to building its capacity and exploring innovative ways to bring tutoring to students through various modalities, in the centers, or the classroom.”

According to the release, Amarillo College offers free tutoring on all its campuses as well as virtually. For more information about tutoring at AC, individuals are asked to call AskAC at 806-371-5000.