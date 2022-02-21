AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College has developed a new program aimed at honing in on the skill set of many students who spend hours playing video games.

Amarillo College established a Game Design certificate last fall that “empowers students to take aim at careers in gaming and create portfolio-building games of their own,” AC stated.

AC detailed that the 18-hour certificate program was developed for career-minded students but also those who consider gaming a hobby.

The program is offered through the college’s Computer Information Systems (CIS) department and consists of four required courses from CIS and art: Design and Creation of Games, Video Game Design, Basic Animation, and Game Engine. In addition, students can choose two additional classes from electives in web programming, animation art, 3-D modeling and rendering, and game scripting.

The release said at the end of the program, individuals will present their completed video games at a campus forum.

“I was very pleased with what our students had accomplished by the end of our first semester last fall,” Joseph Melius, an instructor of CIS at the college, said in the release. “Gaming is such a huge industry, and this certificate program gives our students a chance to get started in any number of career opportunities.

“The big draw,” Melius continued, “is that game design is not one-dimensional graphic artists, sculptors, programmers, scriptwriters can all have their fingerprints on a given project. You get meaningful collaboration and really can create or invent whatever you want; it`s boundless.”

For more information about the Game Design certificate program at Amarillo College, please contact Joseph Melius 806-371-5213 or jamelius@actx.edu, or Karen Boatman, program coordinator 806-371-5930 or keboatman@actx.edu.