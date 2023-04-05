AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College is growing its Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program by adding night classes with a new learning curriculum thanks to a grant from the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

The new concept-based curriculum prioritizes problem-solving and effective thinking skills, which better prepares students for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

“It lets the students start thinking more broad spectrum about a holistic person and what things might affect them and how it might affect them, and that becomes really important when we start looking at the new licensing exam for nursing. They call that the next gen licensing exam, and they’re changing that model up about how they ask questions to more of an evolving case study,” said Dean of Nursing at Amarillo College Kimberly Crowley. “It creates a very thought process oriented model which creates a much better nurse when you think about a nurse who can take all the clues, figure out what the problem is, and figure out what they need to do to address it.”

“What we see is our communities hurting desperately for nurses, in the hospitals, in the nursing homes, in all the clinics,” added Crowley. “Anything that we as an institution can do to increase the number of nurses that are getting out there to take care of people, that helps our community, that helps me be able to see a nurse in a timely manner when I need it, or be able to have the surgery I need when I want to have it. So it’s vital to the health and the safety of our community.”

Crowley continued saying that under the direction of Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, Amarillo College has helped students remove barriers, whether they are financial, family, or educational.

“Starting this program in the evening, removes barriers. It’s right in alignment with a strategic mission, and gets us moving towards what we want to do, which is to serve our community in the best way possible,” said Crowley.

The goal behind the night classes for the nursing program was to provide another pathway for students wanting to become nurses.

“We took our first group of students in for this spring semester, and they’ll continue on for four semesters till graduation. Next spring, we will take another group of evening students and bring them into that program as well so that they can move through the program,” said Crowley. “The cohort currently has 40 students.”

With this grant from the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, Amarillo College was able to provide scholarships to night class students and provide stipends to faculty that helped redesign the new curriculum.