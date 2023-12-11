AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)-Amarillo College student commencement speaker and soon-to-be graduate Rylee Moore has overcome childhood adversities to achieve success.

The Amarillo College commencement ceremony for summer and fall graduates is Friday, Dec.15 at 7 p.m., at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Moore was adopted at birth and at ten years old, Child Protective Services determined it was no longer safe for Moore to live with her adoptive family due to child neglect and poor living conditions.

“There was a lot of turmoil in my childhood and my adolescence,” said Amarillo College commencement speaker Rylee Moore. “It’s really helped me realize that you have to pause and be grateful for where you are in the moment and take what you can get from that and move on. If I were to just Captivate myself with my past, I wouldn’t be where I am now. So, that was really motivating for me to use my past. Instead of let it hold me back.

Throughout high school, Moore lived life in the shadows, but after graduating from Randall High School she was determined to take control of her life.

“I wanted to make a change because I wanted something more fulfilling,” Moore said. “I didn’t want just what I was able to get, or what I was given. I wanted to go out and determine what I could have. I wanted to be the one that decided where I was going to go what I was going to do. I wanted to take back control of my life.”

Moore was accepted to Amarillo College and relied on the support of advisors, professors, and mentors to help her get acclimated and succeed being a first-generation college student.

“Amarillo College was different, Moore said. “They really supported me, they helped me through the whole process, they explained things to me. I already felt like they wanted me here and then when I got here, they really do love you to success.

Once on campus, Moore joined a variety of organizations including the school newspaper ‘The Ranger’. After two semesters Moore was promoted to editor-in-chief and shared that joining the newspaper forced her out of her shell.

“I had to start going up to people, I had to find different people to ask different questions, explained Moore. “I had to put their words in something that made sense and meant something to them, as well as me. Doing that you have to connect with people in different ways.”

According to AC officials, Moore toured South Africa, became president of Sigma Kappe Delta, and member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Moore shared that being selected as the commencement speaker is an honor.

“It’s really an honor to be first nominated by faculty and staff that have appreciated what I’ve done here, that’s honoring and then to be chosen over the amazing candidates that there were because I knew some of them,” said Moore. So, I knew it was definitely a difficult choice.”

Moore will continue her academic career at West Texas A&M University, where she plans to major in psychology with a minor in criminal justice.

“I really liked knowing why people do what they do, what causes them to do certain things,” Moore said. “Understanding is something that I’ve always valued. I want to understand everything. So that’s really pushed me to choose forensic psychology as my career.”

The message Moore plans to share with fellow graduates and anyone going through a similar situation is that they have the power to change their lives.

“Do not let your circumstances define your future,” Moore said. “You get to choose, you can be in control. You really just can’t give up on yourself.”