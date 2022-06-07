AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced Tuesday that the college has once again been named a finalist for the Aspen Prize through the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.

According to a news release from the college, this comes after Amarillo College won the prize’s “Rising Star” award and was named one of the top five community colleges in the nation in 2021. For the 2023 prize, the college joins nine other finalists located throughout the county, including institutions from Florida, New York, Washington, and Wisconsin, with officials choosing the top 10 from 25 high-ranking colleges throughout the United States.

“We were thrilled by the recognition we received from the Aspen Institute in 2021, and to be named an Aspen Finalist twice in succession is equally gratifying, if not more so,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said in the release. “It reinforces our commitment to everything we do. But what motivates our faculty and staff to perform at a level so extraordinary that it continues to attract the attention and laurels of the Aspen Institute is not the attainment of awards or prizes; it’s a belief we collectively share that this community deserves to have a College that achieves at the very highest level and loves its student to success. That our efforts, undertaken for the benefit of everyone in our community, are deemed worthy of national recognition is not only humbling, it is energizing as well.”

According to the release, the Aspen Prize began in 2010 and is the country’s “signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving and equitable outcomes for students,” the release said. The other finalists for the 2023 prize included:

Broward College in Florida

Hostos Community College (CUNY) in New York

Imperial Valley College in California

Kingsborough Community College (CUNY) in New York

Moorpark College in California

Northwest Iowa Community College in Iowa

San Jacinto College in Texas

South Puget Sound Community College in Washington

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Wisconsin

“We’re grateful to all the experts who have helped Aspen identify these impressive colleges,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “We can’t wait to dive in to learn more about how they have achieved these measurable student outcomes so we can share what we learn with the field.”

Officials with the institute will now collect additional data on student outcomes, including employment after college rates. Officials will also conduct site visits to each of the 10 sites in the fall, the release said. The 2023 Aspen Prize will be announced in the spring of 2023.