AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hispanic Student Association at Amarillo College is expected to host three events to observe Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

According to a news release from Amarillo College, Hispanic Heritage Month is aimed at recognizing the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans. This year’s theme for the month is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”

The three events that the association will host during Hispanic Heritage Month include:

“La Cultura Hispana es Familia Family Fun Night,” 6 to 8 p.m. Friday on the Oeschger Family Mall, at and around the Clock Tower on the Washington Street Campus of Amarillo College; This free event will feature folklórico dancers, mariachi music, Hispanic heritage crafts, a photo booth, face painting, games and an elote bar.

“Food Truck Frenzy,” 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 on the Washington Street Campus of Amarillo College; Officials said a portion of the proceeds of the sales will go towards the association.

“Loteria or Mexican Bingo” at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 6.

For more information about the college’s Hispanic Student Association, visit its Facebook page.