Amarillo College celebrates graduates in-person at HODGETOWN

Local News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College celebrated its graduates in-person at HODGETOWN.

AC held their first commencement ceremony celebrating the graduates from the health services, industry, and public service communities.

The second ceremony honored those graduating in the remaining communities including business, education, liberal arts, and general studies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

