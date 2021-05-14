Amarillo College celebrates graduates in-person at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College celebrated its graduates in-person at HODGETOWN.
AC held their first commencement ceremony celebrating the graduates from the health services, industry, and public service communities.
The second ceremony honored those graduating in the remaining communities including business, education, liberal arts, and general studies.
