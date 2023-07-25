AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo College Board of Regents announced it will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Palo Duro Board Room at the Washington Street Campus. According to the agenda, the board will discuss “possible actions necessary for retaining, selecting, or hiring of a College President.”
This meeting comes after the Monday announcement that current Amarillo College President Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart was named as the sole finalist for the position of Austin Community College Chancellor. The ACC Board of Trustees said it would begin negotiating with Lowery-Hart and work to finalize the possible upcoming leadership changes.
As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the ACC said that if Lowery-Hart is appointed to the position, he will replace the current chancellor, Dr. Richard M. Rhodes, who announced his retirement in January.
