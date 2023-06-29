AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced Thursday that the college’s Board of Regents agreed to contribute $50,000 to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

According to a news release from the college, the regents voted on this measure on June 27 after they expressed concern for those impacted by recent floods and tornadoes. This comes after the Amarillo area was recently impacted by flooding and after Perryton was hit by a tornado earlier this month.

The $50,000 given to the fund, which is administered by the Amarillo Area Foundation, will be from earned interest from the college’s MacKenzie Scott endowment, according to the release.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Scott, a philanthropist, donated $15 million to Amarillo College in June 2021. The gift went toward an endowment as well as a Career Accelerator program.

“Amarillo College has the best interests of the Panhandle at heart,” Chris Sharp, vice president of business affairs, said in the release. “Our Regents saw an opportunity to use interest earned from Ms. Scott’s unrestricted gift to help provide humanitarian aid for the people of this region who have been devastated by the recent weather events, and they did not hesitate to do so.”

Officials said that the college’s contribution will be given to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund “immediately.”