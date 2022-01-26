Amarillo College Board of Regents approve purchase of new building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced Wednesday that the college’s Board of Regents approved the purchase of an Amarillo building, aimed at bringing some of the college’s programs from its East Campus closer to town in the future.

According to a news release from the college, the Amarillo College Board of Regents approved a measure, giving the college the ability to spend $4 million to acquire a 57,149-square-foot building located at 7161 I-40 West. The building formerly housed an Albertson’s grocery store and currently houses a furniture retail business, which will be there through August.

Officials say the college’s plans with the property is to relocate some of its technical education programs, including machining technology, welding as well as its heating, ventilation and air conditioning program, from the college’s East Campus to this property.

“This is a very good deal at a very fair price,” Chris Sharp, the college’s vice president of business affairs, said in the release. “That, along with the opportunity it gives us to one day move some of our technical education programs to a more convenient location, one very near our largest campus on Washington Street, is what convinced us that this is an especially prudent acquisition for the College to pursue.”

