AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College officials announced that Caviness Beef Packers Ltd. (CBP) has been awarded with the 2022 Amarillo College Foundation Chairman.

According to an AC press release, CBP has been a strong supporter of Amarillo College Foundation (ACF) donating over half-million dollars.

The Chairman’s Award recognizes an individual, family, or organization, in the community who displays the mission of the ACF through giving and service. The award was announced during the AC Foundation’s 58th Annual Meeting held on Sept. 13 at the Amarillo Club.

The Chairman’s Award is given annually to an individual, family, or organization in our community who has exemplified the mission of the Amarillo College Foundation through giving and service.