AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Amarillo College, the Texas Mutual Insurance Company will present a $100K grant check in support of the college’s Safety and Environmental Technology program, intended to provide workplace safety courses for community employers, workers, and the general public.

Officials with Amarillo College noted that this will be the seventh year in a row that Texas Mutual Insurance Company has awarded it with a grant for workplace safety courses.

The presentation was scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. and is expected to be held at the Amarillo College Washington Street campus in the Ware Student Commons Building, according to the event announcement.