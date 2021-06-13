Amarillo College awarded $100K by Texas Mutual Insurance, will benefit Safety and Environmental Technology program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College has been awarded $100,000 in a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company (TMIC), according to school officials. The funds will go to AC’s Safety and Environmental Technology program, which provides workplace safety courses for area workers, employers and the general public.

This is the sixth consecutive year that AC has received the funds from Texas Mutual to support its risk management program. According to a news release, AC will use the funds to add new courses to the program, including work zone safety and “Mental Health First Aid”.

“Thanks to the grant from Texas Mutual, we’ve been able to expand our safety training offerings to the community,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart, Ph.D. “We’re proud to offer our local employees support in these and other areas of need.”



AC’s risk management program, which launched in 2016, provides training and works to increase safety awareness and reduce work-related accidents and injuries, the school said. In addition to the incoming courses on work zone safety and first aid, AC officials told us the program offers first aid/CPR, OSH 10/30, confined space entry, accident investigation among others.