AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College Athletic Department recently released information on its partnership with Opendorse, giving students-athletes the chance to develop personal branding and marketing strategies.

“We wanted to partner with the NJCAA approved vendor for NIL opportunities,” said Mark White, Amarillo College Director of Athletics. “This partnership provides our student athletes the opportunity to raise their personal athletic profiles and in turn, raise the profile of Badger athletics.”

AC detailed that the Badger athletic department is the first member of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference and Region V to establish a partnership with Opendorse, the reported leading NIL company in the athlete endorsement industry.

The partnership, according to officials, will give AC student-athletes the opportunity to receive endorsements from fans, brands, sponsors, and donors for NIL activities on one platform through the branded marketplace.

Athletes will also have the creative freedom to open an Opendorse profile and begin the promotional process through their own social media platforms. Officials added that users will also receive on-demand virtual educational sessions from major industry companies including Meta, Overtime, Players’ Tribune, Opendorse, and more.

Find more information on the Amarillo College Opendorse Marketplace here.