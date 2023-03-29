AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College recently released information on its 2022-2023 Art Force Piano Series which is set to include a concert from a renowned pianist and Borger native on April 11.

Officials detailed that at 7:30 p.m. on April 11 in the Washington street campus Concert Hall Theater, Borger native John Bayless will perform at the fourth and final installment of the series. He is set to present a variety of music from opera to Broadway along with music from movies and The Beatles.

Bayless, according to officials, suffered a stroke in 2007 that “deprived him of the use of his right hand,” at the height of his renown, but learned to play with only one hand while making it sound as though he was using two. In doing so, he proved that he had the talent and drive to make incredible music despite adversity.

Officials added that Bayless won a scholarship to the Aspen School of Music at 15 and also attended the Juilliard School of Music at the age of 17 where he went on to study with the legendary Leonard Bernstein.

In addition, Bayless has performed at a gala for Queen Elizabeth II and produced a number of CDs including “Bach on Abbey Road,” and “The Puccini Album,” which was Billboard’s No. 1 top-selling album for 19 weeks, noted officials.

“We are equally thrilled and honored that John Bayless will perform for us here at Amarillo College,” said Dr. Bruce Lin, artistic director for the concert series and director of piano at AC, “Mr. Bayless is not only a remarkable man and an incredible artist, he is an inspiration to those who have faced traumatic setbacks in their lives. What a wonderful capstone event this will be for our Art Force Piano Series.”

The concert will be free and open to the public.