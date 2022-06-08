AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Club announced it is teaming up with Maverick Boys & Girls Club to host a fine dining etiquette class on Thursday, June 16, at 1:30 p.m. for children involved in the Maverick club’s summer programs.

“We thought this would be something fun and different for the kids to experience,” Tarah Karlin, Events & Banquets Coordinator for the Amarillo Club, said. “We are always looking for ways to give back to our community.”

The Amarillo Club said it has been working with the Maverick Club’s program director to schedule several events.

“Kids love ice cream,” Amarillo Club Executive Chef Lauren Whitledge said. “So, we’re also putting together a special ice cream class for those younger kids to discuss the finer details of one of their favorite treats.”

