Amarillo civil administrative hearings on Wednesday afternoon to be rescheduled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that civil administrative hearings that are scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 1) afternoon have been rescheduled.

According to a news release, the afternoon hearings, which run from 1 to 5 p.m., are for civil filings including parking violations, cases of illegal dumping as well as red light camera violations.

The hearings originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon have been rescheduled, the release stated. Parties involved in the hearings have been notified by traditional mail or by email, city officials said.