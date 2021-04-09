Amarillo Civic Center COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to begin using separate entrance

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, beginning on Monday, the Civic Center COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will begin using Entrance 2 on the Civic Center building.

More vaccine information can be found here.