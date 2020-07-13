Amarillo Civic Center Complex Reopens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Civic Center Complex held its first public event since March this past weekend as Amarillo Coin and Currency Show welcomed visitors over its three-day run at the ACCC Regency Room.

This weekend the Texas Gun & Knife Show is set for the ACCC South Exhibit Hall.

Under executive orders issued in June by the office of Gov. Greg Abbott, event organizers and employers (which include the ACCC) were allowed to reopen under COVID-19 health protocols.

“The administration and staff of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex are excited to reopen the facility to the public and to the Amarillo area,” said ACCC General Manager Sherman Bass. “What helped make this reopening possible was the commitment of our administration and staff to adhering to a wide array of safety procedures and protocols that help provide a safe environment for all who use the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.”

For example, face coverings/masks are required for all who visit and/or use the ACCC. Hand sanitizer dispensers are also available throughout the ACCC.