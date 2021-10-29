Amarillo City Transit unveils new bus shelters, addresses Americans with Disabilities Act

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Transit announced an upgrade at several city bus stop locations.

According to the City of Amarillo (COA), as part of the Transit Amenities Replacement Project, Amarillo City Transit (ACT) is installing new bus shelters along the ACT route system, which will address Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility in 13 locations.

The shelters were manufactured by Brasco International with upgraded features, which includes an open-face concept with solar-powered lighting, bench seating and trash receptacles, COA explained. In addition, the shelters are made of perforated aluminum, which ensures visibility and provides protection from the sun.

According to the COA, not every location on the ACT routes will receive replacement shelters.

“We are excited about the opportunity to improve the safety and accessibility of our services provided to our passengers,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “We are committed to improving access to all ACT locations and will seek funding opportunities to improve sidewalks and bus stop waiting areas.”

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.