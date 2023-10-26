AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo announced that Amarillo City Transit will be providing free transportation to winter weather shelter stations for residents anticipating cold weather in the near future.

According to a COA press release, ACT transportation will be available when the temperature is 38 degrees or colder.

“ACT will provide free bus rides to shelter locations for anyone looking for a safe place to stay warm,” said Chris Quigley, ACT Director. “We do not want people outside in the elements. We want them to have a safe place to be warm and secure.”

COA officials said residents will have the chance to ride the ACT for free to winter weather shelter stations but must inform the bus operator that they are in need of a ride to the nearest shelter station.

According to Chief Meteorologist John Harris, the area will see modified arctic air by Sunday, with the potential of flurries or freezing drizzle that day.

“We start out in the upper 20s, low 30s below freezing and we may not reach above freezing throughout the day on Sunday. So now we’re talking about basically the entire day at or below freezing,” said Harris, noting the cold weather will stick around for several days. “Monday morning, Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning, and Thursday morning we’re at or below freezing. So that’s almost going to become the norm throughout next week for the low temperatures.”

Luckily, for people in our community without a place to stay, there are day and night shelters available, as well as the Code Blue Warming Station, where people can take their pets.

“If you are somebody that’s outside at night, you’re going to be dealing with freezing weather and for fairly long periods of freezing weather. And then again, if you get back to Sunday, not only are you talking about temperatures below freezing, but windchills could be running in the upper teens, low 20s on Sunday morning and that makes it dangerously cold.”

According to the COA winter weather shelter stations include:

Day Shelters:

Guyon Saunders Resource Center (Men, women, and families) 200 S. Tyler, 806-373-0704 Winter Hours: Sunday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CLOSED Saturdays)



Faith City Mission (Men, women, families, and dogs) 600 N. Tyler, 806-373-6402 Winter Hours: Monday-Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (CLOSED Sundays) *Dayroom open for inclement weather below 38°



Night Shelters:

Salvation Army (Men, women, and families) 400 S. Harrison, 806-373-6631 Winter Hours: Every day 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.



Faith City Mission (Overnight men’s shelter only, and dogs) 600 N. Tyler, 806-373-6402 Winter Hours: Every day 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.



Code Blue Warming Station (Men, women, and any owner-accompanied pets) 207 N. Tyler, 806-414-2243 Activation alerts: Text CODEBLUE to 888777 Hours When Activated: 7:00 p.m. through 7:30 a.m.



“We are excited and grateful that Amarillo City Transit is providing this invaluable service to residents in need of a safe, warm place when the conditions outside can be dangerous,” said COA Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger.

The City said free rides will be available when temperatures are 38 degrees or lower Monday through Saturday between 6:20 a.m. and 7 p.m.