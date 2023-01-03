AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that Amarillo City Transit has scheduled three public meetings on proposed route alterations on two routes.

According to a news release, the public meetings will be surrounding proposed route alterations for Route 41 and 42. Officials said a “possible consideration” is potentially combining the routes into one “in order to improve (the) frequency of service.”

The schedule for the series of public meetings are:

3 p.m. Thursday at the North Branch Public Library, located at 1500 NE 24th Ave.

9 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Downtown Public Library, located at 413 SE Fourth Ave.

3:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Downtown Public Library, located at 413 SE Fourth Ave.

Officials with the city of Amarillo said public comments are able to be submitted at the meeting. Public comments are also able to be submitted to Julia Miller, the planner for Amarillo City Transit, by calling 806-378-6923, emailing her at julia.miller@amarillo.gov or submitting comments to Amarillo City Transit by mail at 801 SE 23rd Ave. Amarillo, Texas 79105.

Officials said comments are able to be submitted through Jan. 23. Any changes or modifications to the routes will not be in place until Jan. 23.