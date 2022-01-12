Amarillo City Transit temporarily adjusts services for Route 41/42

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo City Transit recently announced that it will temporarily adjust service on one route starting Wednesday (Jan. 12).

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Amarillo City Transit will not operate Route 41/42 from the downtown Amarillo terminal, due to a low number of passengers.

“ACT will continue to provide transportation service to all customers in the city as we adjust

our route service on a priority basis to areas with highest demand,” Marita Wellage-Reiley, the director of Amarillo City Transit, said in the release. “These adjustments will be made on an as-needed basis in order to provide customers the service they expect.”

Amarillo City Transit will provide transportation for those needing service. Individuals should call transit at 806-378-3095 and pickup service will be provided.