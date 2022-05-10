AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo City Transit announced Tuesday that the city of Amarillo’s bus terminal, located at the intersection of Third Avenue and South Fillmore, has reopened for passenger use.

This comes after the terminal was closed because of federal COVID-19 precaution policies. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, passengers waiting on bus transportation will be expected to comply with post-COVID-19 passenger conduct policies and procedures.

“We are excited about reopening the bus terminal so that our passengers have a place to wait for buses to arrive,” Amarillo City Transit Director Marita Wellage-Reiley said in the release.

Officials with Amarillo City Transit said that all transportation services remain free for members of the public. For more information on routes, visit the Amarillo City Transit website.