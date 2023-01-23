AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo City Transit announced Monday that planned route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed until Feb. 6.

This comes after Amarillo City Transit hosted three public meetings on potential route changes to Route 41 and Route 42. Officials said at the time that a “possible consideration” is potentially combining the routes into one “in order to improve (the) frequency of service.”

According to a news release from Amarillo City Transit, officials stressed system changes will help the combined route “better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes.

For more information, or to comment on the modification of the routes, residents are asked to contact Amarillo City Transit Planner Julia Miller at julia.miller@amarillo.gov or by phone at 806-378-6923.