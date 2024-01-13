AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the City of Amarillo announced that Amarillo City Transit will provide free transportation to shelters when the temperature drops to 38 degrees or lower.

Accoding to the COA, this free service is available from 6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, residents will be driven to their desired shelter location after informing the bus driver where they would like to go.

The City of Amarillo lists the following as winter shelter locations:

The Salvation Army

Guymon Saunders Resource Center

Faith City Mission

Code Blue Warming Station

For more information regarding this service contact Amarillo City Transit at (806) 378-3095.