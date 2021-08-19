Amarillo City Transit making changes to Routes 30 and 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced the Amarillo City Transit (ACT) is making route changes to Routes 30 and 31.

The city said Route 30 will be an on-call circular for the southeast area of the city and will take the place of Route 32 and Route 33.

The area of service runs from Bolton Street to Arthur Street and Pheasant Lane to S.E. Third Ave. The city said the bus will follow a set route only deviating to pick up and drop off passengers upon request within the area.

The service area covers the shaded portion of the map that runs

from Bolton Street to Arthur Street and Pheasant Lane to S.E. Third Ave. The bus will follow the

route and deviate from the pathway to pick up and drop off passengers upon request within the

shaded area. – City of Amarillo and Amarillo City Transit

To request a pickup, the city said call the ACT dispatch office at (806) 378-3095 if you are within the area.

The city said Route 31 will be seeing a different layout and will no longer service the Oakdale area because Route 30 will cover the service in that area.

Route 31 will be extended to Whitaker Road, providing service to the DPS Office, and will meet with routes at the downtown transit terminal about every 45 minutes said the city.